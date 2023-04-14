Ministries outline plans for more inclusive Singapore, sustainable finances and access to justice

SINGAPORE - Through the Forward Singapore exercise, Singaporeans have come up with ideas to make society more inclusive and promote a culture of giving back, and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth will work with them on these suggestions, said minister Edwin Tong.

In his ministry’s addendum to the President’s Address that was delivered during the opening of Parliament on Monday, the minister noted that Singaporeans were enthusiastic about playing a bigger role in shaping the country’s future, by contributing ideas, shaping policy and partnering in new ways.

He said MCCY, together with the rest of Government, will offer opportunities for people to co-develop policies and solutions on salient national-level issues.

This will be done through platforms such as citizens’ panels, in which the community is involved in coming up with solutions to policy issues, as well as through Alliances for Action, which are industry- and community-led coalitions working with the Government on socio-economic issues.

Mr Tong said MCCY’s mission is to “build a caring, cohesive, and confident nation, where everyone feels they belong and is inspired to work towards a common future”.

One way it will do so is through expanding common spaces, such as by growing the arts, heritage, and sports sectors and developing related facilities and programmes where people can come together.

With the Government taking over ownership of the Sports Hub and working to rejuvenate the Kallang Alive precinct, people will have greater access to world-class sports facilities and marquee sports, lifestyle, and entertainment events, added Mr Tong.

Schools also remain an important common space to develop cross-cultural understanding and friendships from an early age, he said.

As people come together, the different communities here can build a deep reserve of social capital and trust, he said, calling on people to nurture the “gotong royong” spirit. And amid demographic and society shifts, these bonds of trust must be continually reforged, he added.

To this end, MCCY will promote care for one another as an integral part of Singapore culture, and will continue to create opportunities for Singaporeans to donate or volunteer for causes they are passionate about, as well as facilitate mutual support across ethnic communities.

In an effort to promote pro-social behaviour and good neighbourliness, the Community Dispute Management Framework has been enhanced, he said, in a move that will allow people to resolve disputes amicably.

Mr Tong added that businesses, communities and individual Singaporeans all have a role to play in building a resilient society.

He noted that young Singaporeans, in particular, have shown a healthy and sustained interest in policymaking, and said his ministry will work with them to contribute to policies through platforms such as the Youth Circles, which allow youth leaders to engage government agencies on specific policy issues.

MCCY will also support the National Volunteer And Philanthropy Centre and the Singapore Business Federation to grow the number of businesses that generate value for society at large, among other things.

“Through the Forward Singapore engagements, Singaporeans have shared that they care about deepening inclusiveness, promoting fairness, and growing a culture of giving back,” he said.

“MCCY will rally and support Singaporeans in achieving these ideals and aspirations, to build a stronger and better society.”