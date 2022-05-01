PAP 4G team to launch exercise on roadmap for S'pore, refresh social compact: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - The ruling party's next generation of leaders will soon draw up a roadmap for Singapore for the next decade and beyond, said the team's chosen leader Lawrence Wong on Sunday (May 1).

The team will engage stakeholders from different fields - unions and the people and private sector - to hear thoughts on the economy, healthcare, housing, education and other areas, said Mr Wong.

He was speaking to unionists at the May Day Rally held at Downtown East. There were about 900 in the audience and another 1,000 attending online.

"The 4G team and I will lead an exercise to refresh our social compact... We will consider what we need to do differently; but also affirm what is being done well; and how we can do it even better," he said.

Mr Wong was announced as the leader of the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) team on April 14, paving the way for him to be Singapore's next prime minister.

On Sunday, he said that the exercise would not be just about what the Government can do for the people, but also, as Singapore has learnt during the pandemic, what everyone can do for one another.

"And how we can all, collectively, contribute toward building a better society that embodies the values we stand for," said Mr Wong.

"In short, we aim to develop a 'Forward Singapore' agenda, which will set out the roadmap for the next decade and beyond," he added.

This roadmap will be a major undertaking of the 4G team and will be formally launched soon, he noted.

Mr Wong said he announced these plans on Sunday to seek the labour movement's full participation and support for the exercise, noting that the labour movement and tripartism have been the bedrock of Singapore's success over the decades.

He noted that there is no ready blueprint for Singapore's future, but he would like to see a fairer, greener, and more inclusive Singapore - also the key themes of his maiden Budget that he delivered in February.

Mr Wong said: "A home where everyone is accepted and valued, and treated equally and with respect, no matter their background or station in life. A home where everyone can live with dignity, and flourish in their own way, and at their own pace, regardless of their starting points.

"Now going from this ideal to reality will require more than my personal hopes; it's about what we can and must do as a people, together."