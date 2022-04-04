Lowering or suspending fuel duties will be counter-productive: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Reducing or suspending petrol and diesel duties to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on motorists and transport operators here will have counter-productive effects, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (April 4).

Such a move effectively amounts to a subsidy on private transport, said Mr Wong.

Fewer than four in ten households in Singapore own cars, he noted. Among the lowest quintile, only about one in ten households do.

A reduction in fuel duties or the provision of road tax rebates would hence benefit this "relatively small but generally better-off group", Mr Wong said in Parliament.

Should fuel duties be cut, some of the subsidies will also flow back to fuel producers and suppliers instead of just consumers as pump prices may fall by a smaller margin than the reduction in duties.

More crucially, such a move will also reduce the incentive to switch to more energy-efficient modes of transport, which is a critical element in Singapore's plans for sustainable living, Mr Wong added.

The minister was responding to calls from seven backbenchers - Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok), Mr Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC), Mr Xie Yao Quan (Jurong GRC), Ms Mariam Jaafar, Dr Lim Wee Kiak (both Sembawang GRC), Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) and Workers' Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) - to temporarily lower fuel excise duties, give road tax rebates or provide other support in light of spiralling fuel prices.

Fuelled by the war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russia, prices at the petrol pump climbed to $3 a litre or more in early March, though pump prices have fallen since then due to easing oil prices, with all brands of 92-octane fuel and one 95-octane dipping below $3 as at Monday (April 4).

Mr Wong said on Monday that he understood why MPs had asked asked to the Government to reduce or suspend fuel duties in light of the rise in pump prices.

But he said the better way to help Singaporeans cope with rising fuel costs, and inflation in general, is to provide them with support through the measures that have been catered for as part of the Budget this year, such as rebates for Service and Conservancy Charges and utility bills, as well as increased assistance for the lower-income.

The $100 of CDC vouchers for every Singaporean household announced in the Budget will also be disbursed sooner, by mid-May, he added.

"Through these measures, we are extending concrete help directly to Singaporeans to cope with their different areas of needs, including their utility bills, children's education, and daily essentials, and we are providing more targeted help for the lower-income groups," he said.