Job growth for locals shows bringing in global talent not a zero-sum game: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - Bringing in global talent does not present a zero-sum game, where foreign hires are placed into jobs at the cost of local workers.

"Being open, being connected, and bringing in complementary global talent have helped to grow the overall pie for Singapore and more good job opportunities for locals," said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng on Monday.

He was responding in Parliament to questions filed by six MPs, covering how Singapore is ensuring it builds a complementary foreign workforce, develops its local talent pipeline and safeguards fair consideration.

Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) sought data that shows Singaporeans are succeeding in getting "quality jobs" in "key sectors", and Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) sought clarification on Employment Pass (EP) holders in the technology sector.

In response to both MPs, Dr Tan noted that the proportion of EP holders who worked in the fast-growing information and communications technology (ICT) sector rose from one-sixth in 2016 to one-fifth in 2021.

In tandem, the number of locals in professional, managerial, executive and technical (PMET) roles rose by 34,400 in the same timeframe.

This, he said, shows that the sector's growth with Singapore's growing digital needs has created more jobs for locals – a trend that also bears out across the board with a higher proportion of resident workers in PMET roles, as well as in sustained wage growth.

Dr Tan did not provide the numbers of EP holders working in the ICT sector in 2016 and 2021 in his reply.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) website, there were 192,300 EP holders as at December 2016, and 161,700 as at December 2021 – a sharp decline driven by border and other restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This would mean workers in the sector numbered around 32,000 at both times.

Workers' Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) asked if a quota for the bottom half of income earners among EP holders could be introduced to encourage employers to hire and train more Singaporeans, as well as ensure skills transfer.

In response, Dr Tan said such a quota would restrict Singapore's ability to compete and hold companies here back.

Instead, MOM is ensuring it brings in quality talent that complements Singapore's workforce via the Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass).

The points-based framework assesses the attributes of an EP applicant and his employer in deciding to issue him an EP.

"Companies whose candidates cannot meet the EP qualifying salary or pass Compass will have to apply for S Passes instead, where they will be subject to a quota," said Dr Tan, deeming MOM's approach "a neater solution".

He added that using Compass, as well as eschewing a quota for EP holders, keeps the positioning and criteria of each pass type clear and overall work pass framework simpler for businesses.