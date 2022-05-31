PM Lee, Indonesian minister discuss bilateral cooperation, building up strong ties

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto discussed ties between the two countries when they met on Tuesday (May 31).

"We had a good discussion on our bilateral cooperation and building up the strong relationship between Singapore and Indonesia," wrote PM Lee in a Facebook post about their meeting at the Istana.

"The digital economy, renewable energy, sustainability, and human capital development are priorities for both countries, and we can do more to strengthen our links in these areas," he added.

PM Lee said he also reiterated Singapore's support for the Group of 20 (G-20) process and for Indonesia's G-20 presidency at the meeting.

"Wishing Indonesia a successful G-20 Summit this November," he wrote.

The G-20 brings together the world's largest economies. Its presidency, which rotates yearly, involves a series of meetings that build up to the year-end summit attended by leaders of member countries and invited guests.

This year's summit will be held in Bali.

On Tuesday, Mr Airlangga also represented Indonesia as G-20 president at the second Global Governance Group (3G) Dialogue with the G-20 Troika. The Troika is made up of the country that holds the G-20 presidency, its predecessor and successor.

The dialogue, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was chaired by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and attended by 22 ambassadors and representatives of 3G member countries. The 3G is an informal grouping of 30 small and medium-sized members of the United Nations.

Singapore is not a G-20 member, but it has been invited to participate in many past G-20 summits and related meetings as the convener of the 3G.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dr Balakrishnan said he thanked Indonesia for its active outreach to non G-20 members such as the 3G, adding that he hosted Mr Airlangga to lunch.

"It is only through rules-based multilateralism and closer cooperation that we can overcome key global challenges, including in supply chain resilience, sustainable development, and public health emergencies," wrote Dr Balakrishnan. He said he discussed with Mr Airlangga cooperation in areas such as connectivity, and food and energy security.

Convened by Singapore in 2009, the 3G aims to promote greater dialogue between the G-20 and the broader United Nations membership.

"The 3G will continue to support the important work of the G-20 amidst the challenges we face in a more dangerous and uncertain world," wrote Dr Balakrishnan.