Home rental scams rose fivefold in 2022, public should view homes physically and not pay in advance

SINGAPORE - The number of home rental scams via online platforms jumped fivefold in 2022 to 979 cases, from 192 cases in 2021.

Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development, revealed this in Parliament on Tuesday in response to a question from Ms Yeo Wan Ling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) about the number of such scams in the past year.

Ms Yeo later told Parliament she had a homeowner whose address had been used by rental scammers multiple times, with many victims turning up at the unit with luggage, ready to move in.

Ms Sun said such scams, which were perpetuated on e-commerce and social media platforms, generally involved scammers impersonating property agents, and listing home rentals on these platforms.

Victims had come across these listings and contacted the scammers via the phone number listed.

The scammers, impersonating legitimate property agents, then sent victims pictures of the agent’s business card, and pictures or videos of the units.

Some scammers even posed as landlords, Ms Sun added.

She said scammers told victims they needed to place a deposit to secure either a viewing or to rent the unit, and would become uncontactable after the money was transferred.

On Tuesday, Ms Yeo had also asked whether the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would consider introducing more safeguards to protect homeowners from liabilities when their homes were used in such scams.

Ms Sun said such homeowners would not be penalised unless they were involved in perpetuating the scams.

She added the police have been working with online platforms to remove suspicious accounts and advertisements, and are also working with the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) to include advisories on rental scams on social media.

She said: “The best defence is a vigilant and discerning public. We encourage the public to verify the identity of the persons with whom you are dealing with.”

Ms Sun said the public can check the CEA Public Register or contact the property agency directly to verify the identity of those claiming to be property agents.