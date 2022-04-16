From 1G to 4G: How the PAP selects its leaders

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (April 16) revealed details of how Mr Lawrence Wong was chosen as the People’s Action Party’s fourth-generation (4G) leader, and how it differed from the past.
Here’s a look at how the party’s past successions were decided, based on what was revealed yesterday and in earlier reports.
From 1G to 2G
- In 1984 after the general election that year, then Minister for Defence and Second Minister for Health Goh Chok Tong was chosen by his peers to lead the PAP’s second-generation team at an informal meeting. A small group of about six ministers had met and made the decision. Mr Goh was made First Deputy Prime Minister in Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s Cabinet in 1985.
- He took over as Prime Minister on Nov 28, 1990. On the same day, Mr Lee Hsien Loong was appointed DPM alongside Mr Ong Teng Cheong.
From 2G to 3G
- In the middle of 2004, a group of ministers decided on then DPM Lee Hsien Loong as the third-generation leader.
- This decision was made at a lunch hosted by then Home Affairs Minister Wong Kan Seng. The ministers came to a conclusion quickly as they felt that it was a straightforward matter.
- On August 12, 2004, then DPM Lee took over as Prime Minister from Mr Goh.
- On Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: “I was very moved that everybody felt that it was a straightforward matter, and then we came to a conclusion very quickly.”
From 3G to 4G
- On Nov 23, 2018, 32 members of the PAP’s 4G team issued a statement that they had come to a consensus on then Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat as their leader.
- After the ministers had decided on him, he talked to the ministers of state and other office-holders to get their support before going to the caucus of PAP MPs.
- Mr Heng also asked for then Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing to be his deputy.
- Earlier that day, the PAP had named Mr Heng as its first assistant secretary-general and Mr Chan as its second assistant secretary-general.
- Mr Heng was made DPM in May 2019.
- But in April 2021, he stepped aside as the leader of the 4G team to pave the way for a younger person with a longer runway to take over when the time comes, restarting the leadership selection process.
- Towards the end of 2021, PM Lee decided that there should be a more systematic and thorough way to choose the 4G leader. He asked retired minister Khaw Boon Wan, a former PAP chairman, to lead the process.
- After the Budget debate ended in March, Mr Khaw took a month to speak to all the stakeholders individually. The views of all the Cabinet ministers - save for PM Lee and Senior Ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam - were sought, as well as that of NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who were former 4G ministers.
- The 19 stakeholders had to state their preferred choice, other than themselves.
-
Of the 19, 15 chose Mr Lawrence Wong to lead.
- Mr Khaw presented the results to the Cabinet, and Mr Wong was then unanimously endorsed first by the Cabinet, including PM Lee and the Senior Ministers, then all PAP MPs.