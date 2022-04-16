From 1G to 4G: How the PAP selects its leaders

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (April 16) revealed details of how Mr Lawrence Wong was chosen as the People’s Action Party’s fourth-generation (4G) leader, and how it differed from the past.

Here’s a look at how the party’s past successions were decided, based on what was revealed yesterday and in earlier reports.

From 1G to 2G

In 1984 after the general election that year, then Minister for Defence and Second Minister for Health Goh Chok Tong was chosen by his peers to lead the PAP’s second-generation team at an informal meeting. A small group of about six ministers had met and made the decision. Mr Goh was made First Deputy Prime Minister in Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s Cabinet in 1985.



He took over as Prime Minister on Nov 28, 1990. On the same day, Mr Lee Hsien Loong was appointed DPM alongside Mr Ong Teng Cheong.

From 2G to 3G