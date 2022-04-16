Process of selecting 4G leader was thorough, carefully deliberated: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Former minister Khaw Boon Wan was tapped to facilitate the selection of the People's Action Party's fourth generation leader as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other ministers wanted the process to be systematic and thorough.

Explaining why the process of picking Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, 49, as 4G leader differed from previous generations, PM Lee said the party had sought to do so in a way "which encourages candour, introspection and objectivity, yet without impairing mutual relationship and trust amongst the team".

Former prime minister Goh Chok Tong was chosen by his peers to lead the PAP's second-generation team at an informal meeting after the 1984 election, while a group of ministers decided on PM Lee as the third-generation leader at a lunch.

Disclosing these details on Saturday (April 16) at a press conference, PM Lee said: "People must be able to speak honestly to express their views of the strengths and weaknesses of the different potential candidates and speak frankly; What do they worry about? What do they feel comfortable about? Whom they would like to support? But do it in such a way that the views can be put together.

"If there are different views and different concerns, then their concerns can be surfaced without it being personalised - an "I like you" and "I do not like you" matter.

"And then people can think it over again, and maybe reconsider their conclusion, but we want you to be in a collected, dispassionate, almost Zen state of mind, when you said I think for Singapore, this is the best choice, putting aside personal preferences, ambitions and biases."

PM Lee said this was the third time that the party's leaders were going through the process, which was done in different ways previously.

With Mr Goh's selection process in the 1980s, a small group of at most six ministers had met after the 1984 election "very informally, and had made the decision", he said.

Recounting how he was selected, PM Lee said the decision had been settled over a lunch hosted by then Minister for Home Affairs Wong Kan Seng. This time it was a larger group of ministers involved, though not all of them made the decision.

"I was very moved that everybody felt it was a straightforward matter, and then we came to a conclusion very quickly," he said.