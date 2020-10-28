Former MPs Lam Pin Min, Ang Hin Kee take up new transport, co-op roles

SINGAPORE - Two former People's Action Party Members of Parliament (MPs), who left politics this year, have taken on new roles.

Dr Lam Pin Min, former senior minister of state for transport and health, has joined car rental firm Lumens Auto as a senior adviser while unionist Ang Hin Kee has been appointed chief executive of the Singapore National Co-operative Federation (SNCF).

For Dr Lam, 51, an opthamologist, the new role is on top of being the chief executive officer and director of paediatric ophthalmology at the Eagle Eye specialist centre.

His move back into the private sector follows the PAP team's defeat by the Workers' Party in the newly formed Sengkang GRC at the recent general election.

At Lumens Auto, Dr Lam, who became an MP in 2006, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 27) that his work involves advancing the company's business development and growth.

He told The Straits Times on Wednesday that although he is now "unable to contribute at ministry-level, I am still passionate about playing a role in helping the industry navigate through this challenging period".

"I hope with my experience in the transport sector and my understanding of the economic and health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, I would be able to help Lumens Auto shape its policy and planning," he said.

The company supplies cars to the private-hire industry, whose major players include Grab and Gojek.

It said on its Facebook page that Dr Lam would, among other things, help strengthen its partnerships with key stakeholders.

Mr Ang, 55, who is assistant director-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) will helm SNCF from Nov 1, the federation said on Wednesday.

The SNCF is the apex body for Singapore's co-operative movement whose enterprises, among other things, provide help in such wide-ranging areas as healthcare, daily essentials plus education and training.

Mr Ang, who chose not to contest the 2020 polls after being an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC for nine years, told ST there was "synergy" between his SNCF appointment and his NTUC role, in terms of doing good for the community.

"I hope to use what I've done in the political and union fields to broaden the outreach of the co-operatives," he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen initiatives like NTUC FairPrice Co-operative's pledge of $500,000 for the needy.

In healthcare, GP+ Co-operative has worked with the Singapore Statutory Boards Employees' Co-operative Thrift and Loan Society to distribute more than 10,000 masks to migrant workers.

Mr Ang said the pandemic had underscored the social role of co-operatives in helping members tide over difficult times. "Covid-19 presents opportunities for the co-operative movement to help build a new normal that is more caring and inclusive," he added.