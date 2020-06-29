Singapore GE2020: PM Lee Hsien Loong unveils Ang Mo Kio GRC line-up for election, 2 new faces joining team

SINGAPORE - Ms Ng Ling Ling, an independent consultant at the Health Ministry's Office for Healthcare Transformation, and Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, an associate director at TSMP Law Corporation, will join Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Ang Mo Kio GRC team to contest the general election.

The two new additions to the five-member team were unveiled on Monday (June 29) at the People's Action Party's Teck Ghee branch office.

Ms Ng and Ms Nadia will join existing Ang Mo Kio GRC MPs Gan Thiam Poh, 56, and Darryl David, 50, in the Prime Minister's team.

Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar, 43, Mr Ang Hin Kee, 54, and Dr Koh Poh Koon, 48, will no longer be on the team, with details of their movements to be revealed later.

Ms Ng, 48, will succeed Dr Intan in Jalan Kayu. She is married with one child and holds a bachelor's degree in accountancy from the Nanyang Technological University, and a master's degree in public administration from the Australian National University.

After spending six years in banking, she made the switch to the social and public service sector, serving as the managing director of the Community Chest for five years.

"I have three basic principles in life. Number one is to be down-to-earth and hard-working. Number two is to be loyal and faithful to what I believe in... and thirdly is to be positive and optimistic," said Ms Ng.

Ms Nadia, 30, the youngest of the new faces unveiled by the PAP this year, went to Victoria Junior College and read law at the Singapore Management University. She will take over Mr Ang in his Cheng San-Seletar ward.

Apart from her community work, she also serves as a panel adviser for the Youth Court, where her role is to advise judges on the appropriate orders to pass in cases involving children and young people.

"Underlying our lives, our jobs and our future will always be our people... I hope (residents of Ang Mo Kio) will give me the chance to know you better, and my intention is to serve you sincerely and honestly," said Ms Nadia, who speaks English, Malay and Mandarin.

The opposition Reform Party (RP), led by its secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam, 61, has set its sights on Ang Mo Kio GRC this year.

RP chairman Andy Zhu, 37, and first-time candidate Charles Yeo, 30, are some of the party members who have been spotted making the rounds.

Speaking at the virtual press conference on Monday morning, PM Lee said that the PAP team had served Ang Mo Kio residents for many years, and worked with them to improve their lives and solve their problems.

With support from the Government, he said, amenities had been steadily improved, from lifts to community centres and cycling paths.

He added that after the general election, a new Ang Mo Kio town council will have to be formed.

Assuming the PAP wins, the town council will include the Yio Chu Kang and Kebun Baru SMCs - or seven MPs in all.

Said Mr Lee: "I ask for the voters in Ang Mo Kio GRC to vote for us and my team.

"I also ask for the voters in Kebun Baru and Yio Chu Kang to vote for the PAP candidates there, in order that we can all work together to make Ang Mo Kio an outstanding town for residents to live, work and play."