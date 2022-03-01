Firms can tap $70m grant to transform workforce as NTUC doubles target for training committees

SINGAPORE - Companies that have set out concrete plans to transform their workforce will be able to tap a $70 million grant to raise productivity, redesign jobs and upskill workers.

This comes as the labour movement plans to more than double the number of committees tasked with implementing such plans in companies, and also set up tripartite academies in a wider range of sectors.

National Trades Union Congress deputy secretary-general Chee Hong Tat said the funds will help businesses with company training committees (CTCs) to implement their transformation plans.

NTUC plans to have at least 2,500 of such committees by 2025, up from its original target of 1,000 by this year.

The $70 million grant will give NTUC additional resources to work with companies with CTCs, and co-fund their proposals to raise productivity, redesign jobs, upskill workers and improve work prospects, said Mr Chee during his Budget debate speech in Parliament on Tuesday (March 1).

CTCs comprise representatives from a company's management as well as union leaders. Their job is to review the firm's current training plans, identify skill gaps, plan for reskilling and career progression for their workers, and develop and implement new training programmes.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said during his Budget speech on Feb 18 that the Government is setting aside $100 million to scale up efforts to help companies implement concrete training and transformation programmes.

The remaining $30 million will be used to expand NTUC's team of industry training officers and enlarge its network of CTCs to benefit more workers and companies.

When the CTC model was introduced in 2019, NTUC had said then that it planned to set up 1,000 such committees over three years to help around 330,000 workers.

To date, more than 800 CTCs have been set up in both large organisations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

A strong tripartite partnership between the labour movement, the Government and employers will enable workers to benefit from better growth, protection and skills, said Mr Chee, who is also Senior Minister of State for Transport.

"Depending on their requirements, NTUC can help CTC companies... improve workplace safety and health to promote physical and mental well-being of workers, provide training to existing workers and new entrants, and match job seekers to companies that are growing and expanding their workforce," he said.