Budget 2022: A Budget for inclusion, fiscal resilience and being future-ready

Budget 2022 was a masterful blend of fairness and futurism, and will go a long way towards taking Singapore's economy and society forward in the post-pandemic era. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Associate Editor
Updated
Published
42 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - "From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs."

That maxim, which has echoed down the centuries, sums up the tone and philosophy of many parts of Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's maiden Budget.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top