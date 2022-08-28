DPM Heng Swee Keat to meet Hong Kong leaders, take part in 7th Belt and Road Summit

DPM Heng Swee Keat's meetings will reaffirm the strong relations between Singapore and Hong Kong, the Prime Minister's Office said. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will make a working visit to Hong Kong from Sunday (Aug 28) to Wednesday. He will meet members of the Special Administrative Region's leadership, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday.

DPM Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, will meet Hong Kong's recently elected Chief Executive John Lee, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan, Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong, the PMO said in a statement.

These meetings will reaffirm the strong relations between Singapore and Hong Kong, and the leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation, the PMO added.

DPM Heng will also participate in a policy dialogue session at the 7th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the theme of which is Heralding a New Chapter: Collaborate and Innovate.

The Belt and Road Summit gathers government and business leaders from around the world to promote collaboration along the Belt and Road - a global infrastructure project by the Chinese Government.

DPM Heng will be accompanied by his wife and officials from the PMO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

