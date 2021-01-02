Double baby joy for Sengkang MPs He Ting Ru and Raeesah Khan

SINGAPORE - Workers' Party MPs He Ting Ru and Raeesah Khan started the new year by welcoming new additions to their families.

For Ms He, 37, it was a boy, while Ms Raeesah, 27, gave birth to a girl.

Both women are MPs for the four-member Sengkang GRC, and announced the news on their respective Facebook pages.

"We had a rocky start but both of us are recovering well," wrote Ms Raeesah in a post early on Saturday (Jan 2), sharing a picture of herself, her husband and her newborn daughter Ayla. "Thank you for all your well wishes."

Ayla is Ms Raeesah's second child.

Meanwhile, Ms He announced the news on her Facebook page on New Year's Eve.

"What a splendid way to wrap off 2020 with the latest addition to our family making his grand entrance!" she wrote.

Ms He, who has two other sons aged about two and three, posted a photo of herself and her newborn together with her fellow Sengkang GRC MPs, Associate Professor Jamus Lim and Mr Louis Chua.

The duo had visited her earlier in the day, she said, adding: "Incredibly lucky and blessed to have them and the rest of Team WP doing the heavy lifting, especially over the next few months."

WP chief Pritam Singh said in a Facebook post last Thursday that various WP members will be helping out in Sengkang on a rotational basis while Ms He and Ms Raeesah are on maternity leave.

He said the team, which includes himself, party chair Sylvia Lim and Ms He's husband Terence Tan, will stand in for Ms He and Ms Raeesah for their weekly Meet-the-People Sessions, house visits and estate walks.

In her post on Thursday, Ms He also thanked the healthcare staff for working over the festive period and taking care of her and her son. She added: "Here's wishing everyone an amazing, healthy and happy 2021!"

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin also extended his congratulations to both MPs on their new babies.

"Just as it has been raining non-stop... showers of blessings on the family and loved ones," he wrote. "What a great start to the year!"