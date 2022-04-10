Defining Ukraine war as battle between democracies and autocracies makes things more difficult: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Seeing the war in Ukraine as a battle between democracies and autocracies complicates the problem, and automatically puts Beijing in the wrong camp, making it untenable for China to denounce Russia, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said.

If the conflict is instead defined as one about sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, "even China would not object to that, and would actually privately strongly support that", he said in a dialogue with The Wall Street Journal editorial board in New York on April 1.

The transcript of PM Lee's session, which took place during his visit to the United States two weeks ago, was released by his office on Sunday (April 10).

China's refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and its signing of a "no limits" friendship pact with Russia three weeks before the attack, has come under strong criticism from the West.

PM Lee said: "America asks why China does not stand with it. You have to be very careful not to define the problem with Ukraine in such a way that automatically, China is already on the wrong side, for example, by making this a battle of democracies against autocracies."

He added: "If you say it is democracies versus Putin's autocracy, I think that already is difficult. If you say democracies versus autocracies - plural - that already defines China into the wrong camp, and makes things even more difficult."

He said the fact is that the war in Ukraine is something that many countries do not support.

"We all have a problem in Ukraine. I think if we talk about sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, a lot of countries can come along," he added.

Singapore, for one, has stood up for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity every time the subject has come up in the United Nations, he said.

For a small country, it is an existential issue, PM Lee reiterated, citing past instances when Singapore had also taken a principled stance, such as when the US invaded Grenada in 1983 and Vietnam invaded Cambodia in 1978.

Outlining why Singapore imposed sanctions against Russia unilaterally, he said: "Mostly, we have not acted independently of the UN's decisions, and we follow whatever sanctions or decisions that UNSC (UN Security Council) comes up with.

"But from time to time, the UNSC is paralysed, like here. And in this case, it is such a big and egregious violation of international norms that we decided we had to act on our own, UNSC or not."