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In light of such threats, the MAS has brought together the chief executives of major financial institutions to discuss collective action and strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

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SINGAPORE - The chief executive officers of major financial institutions in Singapore have met with the Monetary Authority of Singapore to discuss the collective action to be taken against cyber threats posed by advanced artificial intelligence models.

Singapore’s cybersecurity commissioner will also be sending letters to the senior leadership and board members of critical infrastructure information (CII) owners to urge them to review their cyber risk posture, said Senior Minister of State of Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How in Parliament on May 5.

He was responding to questions filed by MPs on the Government’s assessment of risks posed by frontier AI models such as Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview, and steps that are being taken to safeguard the country’s digital systems.

News broke in April that Anthropic’s new model is reportedly able to surface vulnerabilities in software systems and generate code to exploit flaw - a feature that is said to allow hackers to speed up attacks with less resources.

The US-based firm claims that the model has found vulnerabilities in every major browser and operating system.

“These attacks are faster, more scalable, and significantly more sophisticated,” said Mr Tan. “What we have not yet seen is fully autonomous AI agents running end-to-end campaigns. But this is a matter of time given the trajectory of technological developments.”

But advances in capabilities enabled by Mythos should be viewed as a continuum rather than a step change, said Mr Tan.

He cited OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 model that is already showing comparable cybersecurity capabilities and rapidly improving open-source AI models that are likely to reach similar proficiency within months.

He added that AI is also changing the way attacks are carried out, such as a new class of PROMPTFLUX malware that is able to consult a live AI model during attacks and rewrite code in real-time to evade detection.

“The issue is not any single model like Mythos,” said Mr Tan.

“The underlying shift is broader and the risks are real. We are treating them with the seriousness they deserve.”

In light of such threats, the MAS has brought together the chief executives of major financial institutions to discuss collective action and strengthen their cybersecurity posture, said Mr Tan.

He added: “The same urgency extends across all sectors. The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) will issue a letter to the boards and senior leadership of all CII owners today.”

The Republic’s 11 CII sectors are aviation, healthcare, land transport, maritime, media, security and emergency services, water, banking and finance, energy, info-communications and government.

Mr Tan said the review of cybersecurity risks should not be delegated to IT teams alone, urging attention from leaders at the highest levels, including board members and chief executives.

He warned that most breaches begin with unmanaged assets such as forgotten Internet-facing systems or a shadow cloud account.

He also advised firms to constantly monitor and patch faster due to the narrowing time window between vulnerability disclosure and exploitation, and to adopt AI-powered tools for detection and response.

While the government has been working with industry partners to access the best tools available, it is also developing in-house capabilities to reduce external reliance, said Mr Tan.

“These are being piloted within the Government and will be extended to more agencies and CII owners when ready.”

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) is also reviewing standards and obligations for CII owners to account for faster attack timelines that AI enables, said Mr Tan, adding that the agency has the authority to direct and enforce action where necessary.

Though the government does not have direct access to Anthropic’s Mythos model to test its capabilities, the authorities will continually assess its risk based on published evaluations, threat intelligence, and ongoing engagement with major AI firms, said Mr Tan.

He was replying Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua’s question on whether a risk assessment has been conducted on the model’s ability to find zero-day vulnerabilities.

In dealing with sophisticated AI-driven cyber attacks that can be conducted in a borderless manner by bad actors globally, Mr Tan added that attracting talent is the most critical factor to cybersecurity.

“There’s no singular definition of what kind of cybersecurity talent is needed,” said Mr Tan, in response to a question from Yio Chu Kang SMC MP Yip Hon Weng.

He added that this includes defenders to do detection, red-teaming, penetration testing, and even understanding the psyche of bad actors.

Citing the efforts by agencies such as CSA to support fresh graduates and mid-career professionals that want to move into the cybersecurity sector, he said that the government welcomes more talent.

“(We) will continue to raise awareness, set standards, and support organisations in building robust cyber-defences,” said Mr Tan.

“But resilience depends on everyone doing their part - we must act early and decisively, and stay ahead of the threat.”