Budget debate: Singapore's birth numbers last year similar to 2020, higher than expected

SINGAPORE - Singapore's birth numbers at around 34,200 last year are similar to 2020, defying expectations of a bigger fall amid the pandemic, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah on Wednesday (March 2).

"While it was 3 per cent lower than in 2019 before Covid struck, the fall was less than we had feared," she said in Parliament in response to MPs such as Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC), Ms Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Ms Cheng Li Hui (Tampines GRC) who had filed questions about population matters.

Ms Indranee, who oversees the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) under the PMO, said while the birth numbers were constant, Singapore's total fertility rate (TFR) rose slightly to 1.12 last year, up from the historic low of 1.1 in 2020.

She explained that the TFR - a measure of births per female of childbearing age - had increased because the number of such females had gone down.

Marriage and parenthood aspirations remain high, she said, citing results from NPTD's latest survey of about 6,000 respondents last year. The poll showed that eight in 10 young singles hope to get married and have children, and over nine in 10 married Singaporeans want at least two children.

"We will redouble our efforts to support Singaporeans who choose to get married and have children," said Ms Indranee, adding that the Government is reviewing its marriage and parenthood measures, on top of existing support in areas such as education in the early years and housing.

So far, parents of more than 44,000 babies have received the Baby Support Grant, she said. The grant gives parents $3,000 if their newborn child's date of birth or estimated delivery date is from Oct 1, 2020, to Sept 30, 2022.

Up to 23,000 new Build-To-Order flats per year in 2022 and 2023 will be launched, as many couples aspire to have their own homes before starting families, she added.

Ms Indranee said that new funding support for certain types of pre-implantation genetic testing will be introduced for Singaporean couples to address concerns about genetically transmitted diseases. More details will be announced later, she said.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) suggested providing childcare sick leave for all working parents - apart from having flexible work arrangements (FWAs) - and giving incentives to employers to increase paternity leave usage, particularly among lower-income workers.

In response, Ms Indranee said that the Government will consider his feedback for more parental leave provisions and work with employers to increase the take-up of parental leave, while bearing in mind companies' manpower and operational needs.

The Government will also work with employers to implement flexible work arrangements that will help people manage work and parenting commitments, she said.

More details will be shared in the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development which will be tabled in Parliament this year, she added.

"Work from home (WFH) is only one type of FWA. Not all job types are suitable for WFH, but all job types can accommodate some form of FWA, depending on the nature of the job. Other forms of FWAs include flexi-time and flexi-load arrangements," she said.

"Every organisation, big or small, can consider adopting the FWAs that best suit their employees' needs and their business operations," she added, citing Singtel's provision of five days of "flexi family leave" for birthdays, childcare, adoption and family emergencies.

"Adopting flexible work arrangements and prioritising employee well-being is not only good for workers and consequently for families; in the post-pandemic world this is going to be the key to firms' competitiveness, productivity, and ability to recruit and retain talent," she said.