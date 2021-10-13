Record $236m disbursed through ComCare: 5 things to know about those seeking help

SINGAPORE - A record-breaking sum of $236 million was disbursed through ComCare in the financial year 2020 (FY2020) that began on April 1, 2020, and ended on March 31, 2021, the Ministry of Social and Family Development announced on Wednesday (Oct 13).

Its latest report on ComCare figures also showed that the number of individuals helped - about 96,000 - was the highest since ComCare began in 2005.

Here are some interesting numbers from the report:

1. Of the applicants who were on short-to medium-term assistance

• 55 per cent were men

• 37 per cent were married, 28 per cent were single

• 26 per cent were between 55 and 64 years old

2. Of the applicants who were on long-term assistance

• 65 per cent were men

• 69 per cent were single

• 82 per cent were aged 65 and above

3. An increasing proportion of HDB three- to five-room households were on short- to medium-term assistance

• From 42.1 per cent in FY2019 to 44.9 per cent in FY2020

4. A steadily increasing proportion of main applicants on short- to medium-term assistance have post-secondary qualifications

• From 11.9 per cent in FY2016 to 13.2 per cent in FY2018, and 14.7 per cent in FY2020

5. There was a more than fourfold rise in the number of calls to the ComCare Call hotline

• From 38,999 in FY2019 to 180,550 in FY2020