Budget debate: Healthcare clusters to get fixed sum for patients under care, instead of getting paid per visit

SINGAPORE - Instead of getting paid for each doctor's visit and medical procedure, Singapore's three public healthcare clusters will start getting a fixed sum of money for every person living in the area under their charge.

This means hospitals have a fresh incentive to keep patients healthy through preventive care, which will help keep a lid on overall healthcare costs, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday (March 9).

Speaking in the debate on his ministry's budget, Mr Ong outlined a broad strategy that will hinge on getting Singaporeans to be cared for by one healthcare cluster, commit to seeing a single family doctor and take up a healthcare plan.

Each of the three clusters - SingHealth, the National Healthcare Group and the National University Health System - will look after up to 1.5 million people, with changes under this new model, known as capitation funding, to start in April.

The scheme will initially start with people aged 40 and older, as this is when chronic illnesses begin to set in. Details will be discussed in a White Paper to be tabled in Parliament later this year.

Explaining the changes in funding, Mr Ong said Singapore has been funding its healthcare clusters largely by their workload, such as the number of treatments and operations.

Under the new model, each cluster's absolute budget will increase slightly, he added. "Appropriate surgery, procedures and treatments will always be provided when required. But with this shift in the basis of funding, there will be a natural incentive for hospitals to try to keep residents healthy through preventive care."

Healthcare clusters’ performance will be assessed based on various outcomes, such as the prevalence of chronic ailments and the cost-effectiveness of treatments.

The move is the latest in a series of measures to keep healthcare costs from increasing further while still meeting the needs of an ageing population.

In his Budget speech last month, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong noted that the upcoming goods and services tax hike is needed to fund necessary and unavoidable government spending on healthcare.

But even this may not be sufficient, given the rate at which healthcare costs are going up, Mr Ong said.