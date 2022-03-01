Budget debate: Govt must be mad to hike GST if alternatives are really so straightforward, says MP Xie Yao Quan

SINGAPORE - Raising the goods and services tax is the fairest way for Singapore to fund its growing needs in areas such as healthcare, said PAP backbencher Xie Yao Quan (Jurong GRC) on Tuesday (Mar 1).

Defending the necessity for a tax hike, he added: "If the alternatives are really so straightforward, this Government must be mad to want to press on with GST. I think Singaporeans understand, deep down, that all options have been fully considered, and raising GST is necessary."

The GST hike, details of which were announced during this year's Budget, is expected to net an additional $3.66 billion in revenue.

But the Workers' Party has pushed back against this proposal.

During the first day of debate on Budget 2022 on Monday, its MPs Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) and Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) rose to put forth alternative methods of generating the required funds.

These include getting businesses to pay more corporate tax, implementing higher wealth taxes, reducing the share of reserve interest income that is returned to the country's reserves and increasing "sin" taxes.

Addressing these proposals in his speech, Mr Xie said people should recognise that the Government has already moved to increase property and personal income taxes in this year's Budget.

He also defended the current Net Investment Returns framework, which allows the Government to spend up to 50 per cent of the expected long-term investment returns generated by Temasek, sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

This formula is "just right" because it allows Singaporeans today to leave something for future generations, he said.

In fact, raising the GST rate should actually be a lever of first resort, Mr Xie added.

This is because redistribution takes place, with government transfers ensuring that a large proportion of GST is paid by foreigners, tourists and locals who spend more.

"All of them contribute to most of the GST. We then take some of this, to return to most other Singaporeans a portion - if not all - of the GST they pay."

What remains is then spent on healthcare for all Singaporeans, said Mr Xie, who is head of healthcare redesign at Alexandra Hospital.