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Both sides to ensure smooth transition as Singapore takes over Philippines as ASEAN chair: PM Wong

SINGAPORE – As Singapore takes over the ASEAN chairmanship from the Philippines in 2027, both sides will ensure a smooth transition, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on July 15.

The two countries will also continue strengthening ASEAN’s unity and resilience in a more uncertain world, said PM Wong in a Facebook post, following a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

President Marcos is in Singapore for a working visit from July 14 to 16 - his fourth visit to Singapore as president.

PM Wong noted that Singapore is one of the Philippines’ largest foreign investors, with both countries sharing “strong and growing ties”.

There is potential to deepen cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence, as well as the green and digital economies, he said.

“We also discussed ways to strengthen the longstanding ties between our peoples,” he added, as he thanked President Marcos for his country’s leadership as ASEAN chair.

In his own Facebook post, the Philippines leader said topics such as expanding trade between the two countries, and cooperating in the health and social sectors were also discussed.

“As close neighbors and partners in ASEAN, we will continue working together to keep our region peaceful, stable and open to greater opportunities for everyone.”

President Marcos’ Singapore visit follows PM Wong’s June 2025 trip to Manila - his first after being sworn in for a new term as prime minister.

During the visit, the two countries agreed to expand cooperation in renewable energy and healthcare, and to work towards a legally binding carbon credit deal aligned with the Paris Agreement. This carbon credit deal was inked in April 2026.