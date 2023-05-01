Amid grim economic landscape, Singapore must have ‘something special’ to show: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Singapore will find it harder to grow its economy and create jobs in an increasingly dangerous and troubled world, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday.

He noted that trade rules are changing, geopolitics is shifting investment flows and advanced economies are rolling out massive subsidies to boost their strategic industries, which means competition to attract investments will be much tougher.

But with ingenuity and innovation, as well as “guts and gumption”, the country will prevail even when the odds are stacked against it, he added in his speech at the May Day Rally.

Mr Wong said Singapore has overcome grave challenges in the past – developing Newater when there was not enough water, becoming an energy hub when Singapore has no natural resources, and reclaiming land when there was a land crunch - and it will continue to do so.

“Each time we were pushed to the limit, we did not fold and crumble. Instead, we gritted our teeth, worked even harder to defy the odds, bounced back stronger,” said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

“That’s how we built today’s Singapore, and that’s how we will keep on making it better.”

Painting a grim economic landscape as he addressed unionists and workers at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Mr Wong said it has become harder for Singaporeans to earn a living.

First, countries no longer work towards a win-win cooperation in trade. Some are wary of becoming over-reliant on others and some see trade as a battleground, he said.

With trade making up more than three times of Singapore’s gross domestic product, the Republic will be hurt if more countries become protectionist and flout trade rules, he added.

Second, geopolitics has shifted investment flows.

Singapore has built its economy around the flow of foreign direct investments, but countries are moving towards “near-shoring” or “friend-shoring” - putting their factories and critical supplies closer to home, or in friendly countries they trust, said Mr Wong.

As a result, global investment flows will slow down and become more concentrated among countries that are geopolitically aligned, he added.

Third, advanced economies are rolling out large subsidies to build up domestic production capabilities in strategic industries like semiconductors and clean energy.

This is ironic, given that the same countries were complaining not so long ago about governments around the world undercutting one another with generous tax incentives, said Mr Wong.