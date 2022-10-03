Airlines' flight plans show Changi Airport volume should reach 80% of 2019 levels by year-end

SINGAPORE - The number of flights that airlines have filed to operate in Changi Airport by the year-end has already exceeded more than 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels - with China's opening strategy presenting a "major uncertainty" for Singapore's planners.

Transport Minister S Iswaran said in Parliament on Monday that the ministry makes projections based on flight plans that airlines file with Changi Airport in advance, as well as the opening of source markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific.

Already, the recent reopening of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan are likely to further increase year-end flights, as airlines respond to demand from Asian travellers.

Pre-Covid-19, China accounted for about 20 per cent of Singapore's tourists.

"China's opening strategy is something that we have to observe and China is a significant source for us. I think that is a major uncertainty that we have to watch out for," Mr Iswaran said.

"We plan with the capacity in mind, but we also need to be vigilant."

He was responding to questions from Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) and Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), who were concerned about Changi Airport's capacity to handle higher year-end flight volumes during the winter season.

Mr Saktiandi was also worried that the authorities may have over budgeted when it set the target for 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 flights by year-end. Mr Iswaran said there is predictability to these figures which are derived from airlines when they submit to Changi Airport for flight slots that they operate.

Referring to ongoing recruitment efforts, Mr Iswaran added that all aviation companies have been "throwing the kitchen sink at this". He had said previously that the sector wants to hire another 4,000 people by year-end, restoring manpower to 90 per cent of 2019 levels.

"The recruitment efforts of the companies in the sector are currently on track. Changi has managed the recovery relatively well so far," Mr Iswaran said.