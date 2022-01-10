About 2,600 Omicron infections imported into Singapore so far: Iswaran

SINGAPORE - About 2,600 Omicron infections have been imported into Singapore so far, Transport Minister S. Iswaran told Parliament on Monday (Jan 10).

This is about 60 per cent of the 4,322 Omicron infections recorded here so far.

The bulk of the imported cases were citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning home, with short-term travellers making up less than 10 per cent.

The key sources of the imported infections were the United States and Britain, which each contributed to 16 per cent of the cases, and India, which contributed to 11 per cent.

This broadly corresponds to traveller volumes on the 24 vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) launched here since September, said Mr Iswaran.

It is also influenced by the incidence of Omicron in these countries, he added. The three countries have experienced a surge in cases due to the new variant.

These infections come amid a significant increase in passenger traffic at Changi Airport over the past year - from 3 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels at the start of last year to 15 per cent at end-December.

This was spurred by the launch of the VTLs, Mr Iswaran said.

Addressing questions filed by MPs on the reopening of borders, measures to safeguard airport workers, as well as the outlook for the aviation industry for the coming year, he added: "Barring unexpected setbacks like Omicron, we anticipate further recovery in 2022."

The minister said recent adjustments made to the VTL scheme were essential to balancing the need to manage the risk of importing Omicron cases while also minimising disruption to travellers who had already made VTL bookings to enter Singapore.

The authorities had to pump the brakes on these travel lanes due to Omicron.

New ticket sales for VTL flights and buses arriving into Singapore between Dec 23 last year and Jan 20 this year were frozen, quotas for arrivals after Jan 21 were halved, and three planned VTLs for Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deferred indefinitely as a precautionary measure.

However, Mr Iswaran said Singapore must press on with its efforts to restore connectivity with the world as part of learning to live with Covid-19 and its variants.

"The VTL scheme is a useful pathfinder for us to establish, test and build confidence in safe reopening to vaccinated travellers. Ultimately, we want to work towards quarantine-free travel for all vaccinated travellers," he said.