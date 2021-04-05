About 1% of S'pore residents who turned up for Covid-19 jabs rejected due to issues like allergies

SINGAPORE - About 1 per cent of people who turned up for their vaccinations were rejected due to concerns about allergies and conditions that could make them ineligible to receive the vaccine.

Additionally, close to 98 per cent of those who booked appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations in the last 30 days showed up - meaning about 2 per cent of them did not show up for their appointments.

These figures were revealed by Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary in Parliament on Monday (April 5), in response to a question from Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) on the proportion of people who have been rejected for the vaccine.

Ms Lim also asked about plans to minimise the wastage of vaccines.

In response, Dr Janil said there is no vaccine wastage as a result of people who do not turn up for their vaccinations, or those who were unable to get their jabs due to concerns over issues like allergies.

"We closely monitor the appointment bookings and historical take-up rate, and deliver the appropriate number of vaccine doses to the vaccination sites," he said.

Unopened vials can be stored at the vaccination sites for at least three to four days, and staff giving the jabs will start a new vial only when they have checked that there are individuals awaiting vaccination, to avoid vaccine wastage.

There are also pre-planned lists of individuals who will be invited to be vaccinated at the end of the day, to use any balance remaining in a multi-dose vial and further minimise wastage, Dr Janil said.

These could be staff who are working at the vaccination sites or frontline volunteers who have an active role in engaging seniors on vaccinations.

"We encourage everyone to be vaccinated when your turn comes, and to turn up at the vaccination appointments that you have made so that you do not deny another person of the opportunity," he added.

In response to Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten), who asked if Singaporeans can opt in to receive early vaccinations if they need to travel for work and studies, Dr Janil said an appeals channel has been opened since March 16 for Singapore citizens and permanent residents who need to travel overseas on compassionate grounds, or for employment or study purposes.

"We will prioritise appeals with earlier travel dates if they are able to complete the two-dose regimen prior to departure," he said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will also be conducting further studies to monitor and review the extent and duration of immunity provided by the Covid-19 vaccines, said Dr Janil.

This includes collecting selected post-vaccination samples from groups such as healthcare workers, frontline staff and seniors, to monitor the persistence of antibodies up to 24 months.

In line with international practices, there are no plans to test the serology of everyone who is vaccinated in Singapore, he said in response to Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok), who asked if MOH intends to measure the antibody levels of people over time after they have been vaccinated to assess if they retain immunity against the virus.

More details about the studies will be shared once they have been completed, he added.