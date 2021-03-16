Singapore residents under 'exceptional circumstances' can apply for early Covid-19 vaccination

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans and permanent residents under "exceptional circumstances" will now be allowed to appeal for early vaccination against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on Tuesday (March 16).

MOH will consider the appeals of those who have an urgent need to travel overseas for formal education or to move overseas for work, or to travel to visit or care for a critically ill immediate family member, or for their own medical treatment if it cannot be accessed in Singapore.

"We have received appeals from members of the public who wish to receive their vaccination early for a variety of personal reasons," said the ministry.

"While our focus has been to vaccinate identified priority groups on public health considerations, as more vaccine supplies arrive, we will consider allowing Singapore citizens and permanent residents with very exceptional circumstances to receive their vaccination earlier," it added.

Those who plan to appeal should make sure that they will be in Singapore for the time it takes to complete the course of vaccination - which means applying at least eight weeks before their planned departure date.

For the currently available vaccines, two doses are required three to four weeks apart. The vaccines take a further two weeks after the second dose to become fully effective, said MOH.

Priority will be given to those travelling to higher-risk areas due to limited vaccine supplies, it added.

MOH also said it is working with hospitals and clinics to provide earlier vaccination for patients with complex chronic medical conditions as these patients would be more vulnerable to complications if they were to contract Covid-19.

"For such patients, their doctors will discuss with them whether they are eligible for vaccination, based on their individual circumstances," it added.

The appeal form can be accessed at this website, and successful applicants will be notified via e-mail.