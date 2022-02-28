48% of people whose vaccination status lapsed for not taking booster shot are S'poreans, most are seniors

SINGAPORE - Just under half of the 21,800 people who have had their Covid-19 vaccination status lapsed on Feb 14 for failing to take the booster shot are Singaporeans, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Monday (Feb 28).

Another 14 per cent are permanent residents while the remaining 38 per cent are work pass holders.

Most Singaporeans who have not got their booster shots are aged 60 and older, Mr Ong added in response to a question from Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC).

"A common reason for not getting booster jabs is that they seldom go out, feel adequately protected with their primary vaccination and preferred to delay their booster vaccination," he said.

He added that the Ministry of Health (MOH) was unable to ascertain the reasons for non-citizens not getting their boosters, although indications are that many are overseas.

On Feb 14, new rules were implemented requiring those 18 and above to have to take a booster shot within 270 days of completing their primary Covid-19 vaccination series to maintain full vaccination status.

People who do not do so will not be able to dine-in at restaurants or go to shopping malls, among other things, under the vaccination-differentiated safe management measures currently in place.

Nine in 10 people have completed the primary series of vaccination, while two-thirds of the population have received booster shots.

Mr Ong said his ministry will continue encouraging people to get their booster shots through various means.

These include sending them reminders and making inoculation as convenient as possible, with mobile teams sent to the heartland, for example.