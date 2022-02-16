About 21,800 people had Covid-19 vaccination status lapse for not taking booster shots in time

SINGAPORE - About 21,800 people aged 18 and above had their Covid-19 vaccination status lapse on Monday (Feb 14) for failing to take the booster shot.

This means that they will not be able to dine-in at restaurants or go to shopping malls, among other things, due to the vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) at these settings.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times on Tuesday that these individuals had yet to make their booster shot appointments as of Sunday, even as they were eligible and had taken their second vaccine jab more than 270 days ago.

Under the ministry's new policy that kicked in on Monday, those aged 18 and above will have to take a booster shot within 270 days of completing their primary Covid-19 vaccination series to maintain full vaccination status.

This comes after VDS were expanded at the start of this month to cover more settings - such as all indoor sports facilities and institutes of higher learning - and now also apply to leisure guests in hotels, hostels and serviced apartments.

On Tuesday, MOH added that about 82,000 people received their booster dose over the last weekend (Feb 11 to 13).

"This is a notable increase from the previous weekend, which saw about 63,000 persons receiving their booster dose," said the ministry.

MOH said those who have received their booster dose will have their vaccination status updated within 24 hours of the jab.

As at Tuesday, about 94 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full Covid-19 vaccination regimen, and 64 per cent of the total population have received the vaccine booster shot.

The Republic recorded 19,420 new Covid-19 cases that day - the highest since the pandemic hit the island in January 2020. A total of 1,355 patients here were hospitalised with the virus, while seven deaths were recorded.

To date, Singapore has recorded a total of 497,997 Covid-19 cases and 913 deaths.