2022 will be time of transition as economy recovers; Budget will touch on GST: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The year ahead will be a time of transition as the economy is recovering steadily after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his New Year address on Friday (Dec 31).

He also gave a hint that the upcoming increase in the goods and services (GST) tax will be tackled in Budget 2022, which will be unveiled on Feb 18.

PM Lee noted that Singapore needs a vibrant economy to generate the resources to realise its goals, and the government must have reliable and adequate revenues to carry out its social programmes.

"It needs to raise additional revenues to fund the expansion of our healthcare system and support schemes for older Singaporeans. Those who are better off should contribute a larger share, but everyone needs to shoulder at least a small part of the burden," he said.

"This is the rationale for raising a broad-based tax like the GST, coupled with a comprehensive scheme of offsets to cushion the impact on lower-income households," he said. "The GST forms one important component of our system of taxes and transfers that also includes income and wealth taxes. Overall, our system will remain progressive and fair."

He noted that this need had been seen coming for some years. "Now that our economy is emerging from Covid-19, we have to start moving on this. Budget 2022 will therefore lay the basis for sound and sustainable government finances for the next stage of Singapore's development."

First announced in 2018, the increase in GST from 7 per cent to 9 per cent is meant to help Singapore meet rising recurrent spending needs, especially in healthcare and social support. A $6 billion Assurance Package has been set aside to help cushion the impact of the hike, and enhancements to the existing GST Voucher Scheme are also forthcoming.

The Government has said previously that the planned GST hike would take place between 2022 and 2025, and sooner rather than later, taking into consideration overall economic conditions.

In his New Year address, PM Lee said that the Singapore economy is expected to grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent in 2022.

While the Omicron variant has brought new uncertainties, the country is in a stronger position compared with two years ago, thanks to the roll-out of the vaccination and booster programme.

This has allowed better management of public health challenges while minimising the hit on the economy.

Singapore will safely expand cross-border travel and press on to bring in much-needed migrant workers as well as international talents who can complement Singaporeans, he said.

In the longer term, Singapore must also continue to seek out new growth areas and create new jobs, such as through pursuing trade liberalisation via the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which comes into force on Jan 1, 2022.

Much of this will depend on a stable global and regional environment, central to which is relations between the United States and China, he noted. While differences between the two powers remain deep, their recent high-level engagements are encouraging, he added.

Looking back on the past two years, PM Lee said the pandemic has been a crucible of fire for this generation of Singaporeans.