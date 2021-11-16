Xi-Biden summit leaves many questions unanswered: Experts

BEIJING - Tuesday's (Nov 16) virtual summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his United States counterpart Joe Biden ended without any clear breakthroughs.

Official statements showed no concrete deliverables, neither was a dramatic reset in the bilateral relationship imminent.

The big question: whether or not both sides would be able to find a way to manage their differences constructively also remained unanswered, said analysts.

Instead the biggest takeaway from the summit, said analysts, seemed to be that for three and a half hours, the top leaders of the US and China had a chance to sit at the same table, lay out their positions and talk candidly about their differences.

"It sent a strong signal to not only the US and China, but also to the world, that the US and Chinese leaders are looking for ways to stabilise their relations," said Dr Wang Huiyao, president of the Centre for China and Globalisation think-tank.

While the two leaders had spoken over the phone in February and September, the summit on Tuesday was their first face-to-face encounter via video since Mr Biden took office in January.

Since then, relations between the two superpowers have grown increasingly tense over issues ranging from human rights and trade, to Taiwan.

During the summit, Mr Biden stressed the importance of "managing strategic risks", repeating Washington's desire to establish "common-sense guardrails" to ensure that competition did not veer into conflict.

On the other hand, Mr Xi said that in order for both sides to coexist, they needed to establish a bottomline of "non-conflict and non-confrontation".

"We all know that the US-China relationship is never going to be able to go back to what it was like in the past, but the fact that both sides said there was a need to keep up communication and coordination of policies, this at least is a positive sign," said Professor Zhu Feng, dean of the School of International Relations at Nanjing University.

That said, beneath the cordial discussions, stark differences remained.

Prof Zhu pointed to Washington's desire to establish "guardrails" as one area where both sides had "different views"

"Where should they be built? What exactly will they do? If we take the Taiwan issue as an example, China's strong reaction on this issue is because it feels the US is playing the Taiwan card to pressure China," he said.

Taiwan, especially, remained a thorny issue. While Mr Biden reiterated Washington's commitment to the "one China policy", he also said that the US opposed any "unilateral efforts to change the status quo" across the Taiwan Strait.

Mr Xi reserved some of his most strident language on Taiwan, warning the US president that "use" of Taiwan to pressure China was akin to playing with fire. "Those who play with fire will burn themselves," he said.

Chinese international relations scholar Shi Yinhong said on these hot button issues, both sides remained in opposition.

"Washington still wants China to fully accept and abide by the rules laid out by the US and its partners. This is absurd and domineering, and past practice has shown that this approach has not been effective," he said.

Hinrich Foundation senior research fellow Stephen Olson said both sides had brought "dramatically different perspectives" to the summit, noting that "hard-edged, irreconcilable differences are embedded in each side's view of the other".

These differences cannot be wished away, but can be managed in a way that limits the fallout, said Mr Olson, adding that this was in the interests of both countries.

"It will be the defining challenge in US-China relations for the foreseeable future. Whether the Biden-Xi summit moved us any closer to meeting that challenge, however, remains to be seen," he said.