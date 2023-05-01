DPM Wong’s speech shows leadership renewal underway, importance of tripartism: Observers

SINGAPORE – Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s speech on Monday, while signalling that political leadership renewal is under way, is also a timely reminder to Singaporeans to prepare for a rocky road ahead, said observers and labour MPs.

It is the first time that Mr Wong gave the main May Day Rally speech to about 1,400 union leaders, workers and tripartite partners. The event was held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered the speech last year.

Associate Professor Eugene Tan, who teaches law at the Singapore Management University, said Mr Wong’s speech made it clear that the People’s Action Party (PAP) political leadership renewal is at an “advanced stage”.

He added that the May Day Rally platform bolsters Mr Wong’s prior work with the labour movement, such as with the Union of Power and Gas Employees.

“The speech by the prime minister-in-waiting – should the ruling party be returned to power in the next general election – serves to underline the ruling party’s pro-worker stance at a time of economic uncertainty and job insecurity,” said Prof Tan.

“It also highlighted the PAP government’s track record in leading Singapore, especially in challenging times.”

Long-term issues and need for tripartism

CIMB economist Song Seng Wun said that while Mr Wong’s references to geopolitics and the grim economic climate were not new, it was a useful reminder to Singaporean workers to look beyond domestic affairs.

Long-term issues – such as beefing up a small local workforce, and ensuring that Singaporeans are adaptable to global risks – are necessary conversations to have, said Mr Song.

“Singaporeans are worried about the cost of living, and coping with daily issues. But there are long-term matters affecting future generations that need to be dealt with today.”

DBS Bank senior economist Irvin Seah said Mr Wong’s emphasis on some countries’ protectionist trade measures, as well as technological competition, was notable.

Mr Seah elaborated that Singapore’s survival is dependent on the global order, one which faced upheaval when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, and was further strained by US-China tensions.