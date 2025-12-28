Police warn public against scams involving impersonation of Singapore’s top cop

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Victims would receive an unsolicited e-mail from scammers pretending to be the Commissioner of Police.

SINGAPORE – The public should stay vigilant against scams where imposters pretend to be the Commissioner of Police, who is the highest-ranking police official.

In this scam variant, victims would receive an unsolicited e-mail from a sender pretending to be the Commissioner of Police, said the police in a statement on Dec 28.

The e-mail, the police said, contains a “warning letter” which claims that the police and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore have started investigating the e-mail’s recipients for their involvement in criminal activities.

In that “warning letter”, the police said, victims would be told to submit their written statement to a designated e-mail address. The letter said that failure to do so would have various consequences, such as arrest.

In their statement on Dec 28, the police underscored that these e-mails are not issued by them or by any government officials.

The police also reminded the public that government officials will not ask people to transfer money, disclose bank login details, install mobile apps from unofficial app stores and transfer phone calls to the police or other government officials.

People should never transfer or hand over monies, cryptocurrencies or other valuables to unknown persons or to anyone whose identify one has not verified, the police said.

The public should never leave monies or valuables at a physical location for someone else to collect later, nor should they disclose personal details to unknown persons, the police added.