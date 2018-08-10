Police warn public against falling for concert ticket scams; 120 cases reported in 2017

SINGAPORE - Ahead of several concerts that will take place in the second half of 2018, including those by popular South Korean bands Winner and iKON, the police have issued an advisory to fans planning to buy tickets.

There were at least 120 reports of online purchase scams that specifically involved concert tickets in 2017, they added.

Some victims received fake or invalid tickets while others did not receive any tickets at all.

On Friday (Aug 10), The New Paper reported that a scammer had cheated several fans of homegrown Mandopop singer JJ Lin out of at least $2,000 in total.

The victims had thought they were buying category one tickets for the singer's sold-out concert but received empty envelopes or blank sheets of paper instead.

The seller had approached the victims over Facebook, offering to sell them the tickets at low prices, and collected money through the PayNow app.

Police advised the public to be wary of online advertisements that sound too good to be true, to avoid being impulsive, and to purchase tickets from authorised sellers.

Some scammers may also use local bank accounts or provide copies of what they claim to be their National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) or driver's licences. This does not necessarily mean that they are genuine sellers.

Police also advised the public to avoid making payments or deposits in advance and to try to use platforms that release payment to the seller only after the buyer has received the item.

Alternatively, buyers can also arrange to meet the seller in person and contact the official ticket sellers, such as Sistic or SportsHub, to check the validity of the tickets before making payment.

Members of the public can call the National Crime Prevention Council's anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 for advice on scams, or go to www.scamalert.sg.