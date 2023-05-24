Police warn of phishing scam involving fake Traffic Police website, fine payments

SINGAPORE – A new phishing scam involving a fake Traffic Police website requesting payment of traffic fines has been identified by the police.

In an advisory on Wednesday, the police said victims are lured to the website via an SMS telling them that they have an outstanding traffic offence for speeding, and failure to pay this fine on time will incur a late fee.

A link in the message directs the victims to the fake website where they are instructed to pay the fine by filling in details such as banking credentials, security codes or One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

The police said that in genuine traffic offence cases, such as those detected by Traffic Police cameras, the owner of the vehicle involved in the offence will be asked by mail to furnish the driver’s particulars.

A Notice of Traffic Offence will then be issued to the offending driver. The Traffic Police do not issue digital versions of the notice.

The advisory comes a week after the police alerted the public to a scam, which involved the download of a fake ScamShield app that installs malware on the victims’ mobile devices.

The public should not download any suspicious apps as they may contain phishing malware that scammers can use to control victims’ devices.

They should also adopt precautionary measures such as adding the ScamShield App on their devices and setting security features such as enabling two-factor (2FA) or multifactor authentication for banks as well as transaction limits on Internet banking transactions.

The public should also check for scam signs and with official sources such as www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-772-6688.

Dubious URL links provided in unofficial sources should not be clicked, and the authenticity of URL links should always be verified with the official website or sources.

They can also visit https://www.police.gov.sg/Advisories/Traffic/Traffic-Matters for information about the payment methods for traffic offences.

The public are advised to inform the authorities and their family and friends about any scams they encounter and report any fraudulent transactions with their bank.

Anyone with information relating to such crimes should call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.