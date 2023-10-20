Police probe 479 people, including 81 teenagers, over suspected scam involvement

SINGAPORE – A total of 479 suspected money mules and scammers were rounded up in a two-week operation for their alleged involvement in more than 1,400 scam cases in which victims reportedly lost more than $9.6 million.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said on Friday that 81 of the suspects are teenagers. Of the 479 suspects aged between 13 and 77, 332 are men and 147 are women.

The scams involve malware-enabled, investment, Internet love, impersonation of government officials, and phishing variants.

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The operation was conducted between Sept 29 and Oct 19.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while those convicted of money laundering can be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

Operating a business to provide any type of payment service without a licence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

To avoid being an accomplice to crime, the police advise people to reject requests by anyone to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

According to the mid-year scam statistics that the police released in September, the number of victims grew in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022. However, the amount lost fell.

There were 22,339 scam cases reported from January to June 2023, a 64.5 per cent increase from the 13,576 during the same period last year, while the losses dipped slightly to $334.5 million, from $342.1 million.

The public can go to www.scamalert.sg or call 1800-722-6688 to find out more about scams.