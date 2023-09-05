Police probe 329 suspected scammers, money mules linked to alleged loss of over $9.4m

SINGAPORE - More than 300 suspected scammers and money mules were rounded up during a two-week raid for their alleged involvement in more than 1,300 scam cases in which victims reportedly lost more than $9.4 million.

The police said on Tuesday that 236 men and 93 women, aged between 15 and 70, were arrested during the raid between Aug 18 and 31.

The suspects are currently assisting police investigations into their alleged involvement in scams such as those involving e-commerce, Internet love, property rental, investment, jobs, and government official impersonation.

The suspects are being investigated for alleged offences of cheating, money laundering, or providing payment services without a licence.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Operating a business to provide any type of payment service without a licence has a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

To avoid being an accomplice to crime, members of the public are advised to reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if they are linked to crimes, said the police.

The public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688 to find out more about scams.