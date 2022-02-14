Police officers in Parti Liyani's case neglected their duties: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - The police officers who were involved in the case of Ms Parti Liyani were found to have neglected their duties and fallen short of expectations.

Both officers have been fined, and the penalties were calculated through the number of months of salary increments foregone, said Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on Monday (Feb 14).

He was responding to Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC), who had asked for an update on the internal investigations.

Ms Parti, 47, is a former domestic worker who was acquitted of stealing from her employer - the family of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong.

But the Indonesian's employment was terminated in 2016 and the family alleged she stole more than $34,000 worth of items from them.

The case drew significant public interest after she was first convicted in the District court but acquitted in 2020 following an appeal to the High Court.

On Monday, Mr Shanmugam told the House both the investigation officer (IO) and his supervisor had neglected their duties, resulting in lapses.

He listed three lapses that were found.

The first was that the IO did not visit the scene of crime to promptly carry out investigations and gather evidence, contributing to a break in the chain of custody for some exhibits.

The second was that the IO did not properly verify some of the claims made by parties during the investigation.

The third lapse was the supervisor not providing sufficient guidance.

The minister said the officers had done their jobs under difficult circumstances, facing workload challenges due to a manpower shortage in the police force.

He added that police officers often have to exercise judgment and discretion in the course of their duties, and they cannot be faulted just because others do not agree with their judgment or exercise of discretion.

But the officers must also know that action will be taken against them if there are discipline issues, misconduct or a breach.

"I have sympathy for the situation that they find themselves in," he said.

"They have, however, fallen short of expectations."

The penalty for neglect of duty depends on the degree of culpability and extent of harm caused, Mr Shanmugam said, adding that it can range from a reprimand, financial penalty, to demotion and dismissal.

The minister said both officers faced penalties in the medium range.