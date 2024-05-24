Police NSFs to fight cybercrimes and scams under new Cyber Police vocation

SINGAPORE – Police full-time national servicemen (NSFs) will be deployed as cybercrime operators, working with other police officers, to tackle cybercrimes and scams.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is expected to introduce this new role, called the Cyber Police NSF vocation, in 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced the new vocation on May 24 at the Police Workplan Seminar 2024, held at the Singapore University of Technology and Design in Upper Changi Road. The seminar’s theme was A Future-Ready SPF: Cyber And Beyond.

DPM Heng, who was a police officer for 15 years, said the new vocation will allow the SPF to better tap the expertise of NSFs who can be deployed to the Cybercrime Command and the Anti-Scam Command to detect and disrupt cybercrimes and scams.

He said: “At the same time, I hope that this experience will be meaningful to NSFs and inspire them to deepen their expertise in the field, which would position them to seize new opportunities in our digital economy after (their operationally ready date).”

More details on the new vocation and when it will commence are expected to be announced in August.

In 2018, the Ministry of Defence launched its Cyber NSF Scheme, allowing NSFs with an aptitude for cyber security to become elite cyber defenders in the regular service, with a short-term contract scheme.

Those who take on the specialist vocation with Mindef are given on-the-job training and take relevant modules at local universities on a part-time basis. The module credits count towards a degree, should the NSF pursue one later.

DPM Heng said the current digitally-enabled world has enhanced convenience and productivity, but has also exposed new vulnerabilities.

The cross-border and anonymous nature of the internet allows cyber criminals to cause harm from outside national jurisdictions, he added.

He said frontier technologies are being exploited by criminals – from audio and video deepfakes generated using artificial intelligence (AI) to automated large-scale robo-calling of scam victims and identity-masking facilitated by cryptocurrency.

This will transform the operating landscape for law enforcement globally, he added.

In his speech, DPM Heng announced two new community initiatives he said would allow members of the public to partner SPF in tackling scams.

Cybercrime prevention ambassadors will get formal training on the latest crime trends so they can engage and educate the community on cybercrime prevention measures through roadshows and various community events.