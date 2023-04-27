Police investigating 359 people for scams involving over $7 million in losses

SINGAPORE - Some 359 people are being investigated by the police for their alleged involvement in scams or acting as money mules.

The crimes have led to victims losing over $7 million, police said in a statement on Thursday.

The 234 men and 125 women assisting in investigations are between the ages of 16 and 78, said police.

They were rounded up during a two-week operation between April 15 and April 27, by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

The suspects are believed to be involved in more than 1,200 cases of scams, which among other things, include phishing, bogus investments, jobs and loans, and impersonation of government officials.

They are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined, while those convicted of money laundering can face jail time of up to 10 years, a maximum fine of $500,000, or both.

Meanwhile, those convicted of providing payment services without a licence can be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

In their statement, the police urged the public to reject requests from others to use their bank accounts or mobile phone lines, in order to avoid becoming an accomplice to such crimes.

Those who do so could be held accountable if their actions are found to be linked to crime, they warned.