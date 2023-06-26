Police investigate 312 suspected scammers, money mules involved in over 1,200 cases

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating 312 suspected scammers and money mules, aged between 16 and 83, after a two-week operation.

A total of 203 men and 109 women were rounded up in the police operation, which took place between June 9 and June 22.

They are assisting in investigations for their suspected involvement in more than 1,200 cases of scams where victims reportedly lost more than $6 million.

The scams comprised mainly loan scams, Internet love scams, fake friend call scams, government officials impersonation scams, job scams and e-commerce scams.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Carrying on a business to provide any type of payment services without a licence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes, the police said.