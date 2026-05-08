Police appeal for information on missing man, 89, last seen in Toa Payoh

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Mr Leong Siew Kuan was last seen in a green jacket with an inner dark-blue singlet and grey shorts.

SINGAPORE - The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Mr Leong Siew Kuan, 89, who was last seen in Toa Payoh on May 8.

Mr Leong was last seen near Block 203 Toa Payoh North at about 10.30am.

He was wearing a green jacket with an inner dark-blue singlet and grey shorts, and was carrying a black sling bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.