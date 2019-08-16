PM Lee's Rally speech to set out response to climate change

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday said he will set out how Singapore has to respond to climate change at the National Day Rally on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee noted that the issue must be treated very seriously.

He said that as a low-lying island, Singapore is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels - which, along with global warming, are existential threats to the world.

The National Day Rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education in Ang Mo Kio. PM Lee will speak in Malay and Mandarin from 6.45pm to 7.30pm, and in English from 8.15pm to 9.30pm.

Sharing the Prime Minister's post on Facebook last night, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said he was glad PM Lee has chosen to speak on climate change at the Rally.

"This bears testimony to the fact that Singapore takes the warnings of climate scientists seriously and will take concrete action," he wrote.

