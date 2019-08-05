PMD users welcome stricter safety regulations, but raise questions over implementation

SINGAPORE - Mr Low Joo Kek, 62, rides his e-scooter about three times a week from his flat in Sengkang to shop for his groceries and visit family members.

But the regular personal mobility device (PMD) user has been increasingly concerned about the spate of PMD-related fires. There have been 49 such incidents in the first half of this year, compared to 52 for the entirety of last yea.

The general manager of an aviation company thus welcomed the news that stricter safety regulations for PMDs will come into effect earlier next year.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min announced in Parliament on Monday (Aug 5) that the deadline for PMDs to be certified safe under the UL2272 standard has been brought forward by six months to July 1, 2020, at which point it will be illegal to ride a non-certified vehicle on public paths.

Safety inspections conducted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for all PMDs will also be mandatory from next April.

Said Mr Low: "The safety inspection would give us PMD users some assurance that our devices are not fire risks, so I think that's a good move," said Mr Low.

He added that moving forward the deadline for PMDs to be certified safe was "reasonable", although he voiced concerns over the range of PMD models that currently meet LTA requirements.

"Most people are still using non-certified PMDs now. My PMD will be four years old in December 2020 (the original deadline). The longer you wait the more potential danger users are exposed to. So it makes sense to get everyone up to the same standard sooner," he said.

Related Story PMD safety certification deadline brought forward to July 1, 2020

"But I think LTA needs to look into giving consumers more options in PMDs. The current compliant PMDs can't travel more than 15km on one charge. That would mean I have to charge my PMD every time after I use it, whereas now I can travel around 40-60km per charge."

The UL2272 standard is a set of safety requirements covering the electrical drive train system of PMDs, including the battery system.

The vast majority - 90 per cent - of the 90,000 e-scooters registered with the LTA currently do not comply with this standard.

Other PMD users were less sure what to make of the new regulations.

Ms Amanda Lit, 25, questioned whether the new deadline would result in a sudden explosion of discarded e-scooters "like what happened with ofo bicycles".

Bike-sharing firm ofo lost its licence to operate in Singapore in April, after failing to meet various LTA regulatory requirements. Scenes of abandoned ofo bicycles in public areas had become commonplace.

Said Ms Lit, a manager: "My family owns three PMDs and I was still telling my dad previously that by December 2020 it would be more or less time to replace them, but I think they'll still be OK to use in July."

The new mandatory inspection from April 2020 will check the devices for UL2272 certification and compliance with other device requirements such as weight and device speed.

Existing PMD owners will be called up to get their devices checked at stipulated centres.

The LTA will announce the implementation details later.

Business association director Edwin Pang, 50, who has had several near brushes with errant PMD riders in the past, said he was pleased to see the Government has been listening to feedback from "ordinary folk like me".

"But my greatest concern remains how the authorities are going to catch these errant riders bearing in mind that enforcement officers cannot be everywhere all the time," he said.

"My suggestion is for PMDs to have rear number plates that can be easily identified by the public or by CCTV."