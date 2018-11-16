PM Lee, US Vice-President Pence reaffirm Singapore-US ties

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and US Vice-President Mike Pence reaffirmed the robust and enduring partnership between the two nations during a wide-ranging discussions at the Istana on Friday (Nov 16).

"The US plays an important and constructive role in our region and hence Singapore hopes to continue developing our ties with the US as well as strengthen the Asean-US relationship," Mr Lee said in joint press engagement with Mr Pence at the Istana.

Mr Pence, who arrived on Tuesday to participate in the the East Asia Summit and the Asean-US meeting on behalf of President Donald Trump, is on his first official visit to Singapore.

The two leaders held a four-eye meeting and led their delegations for an extended meeting over breakfast.

An orchid was named after Mr Mike Pence and his wife Karen to honour their visit.

Papilionanda Mike and Karen Pence is a robust and free flowering Vandaceous orchid hybrid. The petals and sepals with orangey pink with purple tessellations and complemented by a showy red lip.