PM Lee among S'poreans, Japanese residents to pay their last respects to late Shinzo Abe

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as scores of Singaporeans and Japanese nationals, paid their respects to the late Mr Shinzo Abe on Tuesday (July 12), following the assassination of the former Japanese prime minister last Friday.

Mr Abe, 67, was killed by a lone gunman in the Nara prefecture while he was delivering a campaign speech for Japan's parliamentary elections.

Mr Lee visited the residence of Ambassador Jun Yamazaki on Tuesday morning, where he paid his respects and signed the condolence book. He was accompanied by Mrs Lee.

Mr Lee said in a Facebook post last week that Mr Abe was "a good friend of Singapore", that the shooting was "a deeply shocking and distressing incident" and offered his condolences to Mrs Abe, his loved ones and the Japanese people.

Separately, a steady stream of people shuffled into the Japan Creative Centre (JCC), where the Embassy of Japan in Singapore had opened a condolence book for the general public, from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday. Around 400 people visited to sign and write messages in the book, according to the staff and ushers at the JCC.

At the centre, the mood was sombre, as Japanese nationals and Singaporeans paid their respects to Mr Abe, some bringing flowers and with teary eyes.

Mr Toshinari Miyamoto, who manages a manufacturing company, came alone to express his condolences. The 59-year-old had attended the same university as Mr Abe, Seikei University, and was several years his junior.

He personally met Mr Abe in 2007, during an alumni gathering.

"He was an energetic and good man, our longest serving leader. He did many good things for our economy, including the 'three arrows of Abenomics', and is remarkable," said Mr Miyamoto, referring to the late leader's economic policy, which focused on flexible fiscal policy, monetary expansion, and structural reform.