PM Lee meets SAF soldiers training in Brunei

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel in the training facilities in Temburong, Brunei on Friday (July 15), as part of his three-day trip to the country.

He travelled from the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan to Temburong - Brunei's easternmost district.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Saturday that PM Lee was accompanied by Chief of Army Major General David Neo, and that he interacted with trainers from the Army.

The ministry noted that Singapore and Brunei have a close and long-standing defence relationship, and said the SAF's training in Brunei is planned to resume progressively to pre-Covid-19 levels from August.

In addition to the jungle training the SAF conducts in Brunei, the SAF and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces interact through frequent bilateral exercises, professional exchanges, visits and cross attendance of courses, Mindef added.

"These exchanges have enhanced the professionalism and strengthened the ties between the two armed forces," it said.

PM Lee, a former brigadier-general in the SAF, said in a Facebook post on Saturday that he had met with full-time national servicemen (NSFs) as well as regulars in Temburong.

"Glad that morale is high and that they are looking forward to the resumption of training," he added.

PM Lee is on a working visit to Brunei from July 14 to 16. He and Madam Ho Ching will receive royal honours from the Sultan of Brunei during an investiture ceremony on Saturday.