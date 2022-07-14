PM Lee, Ho Ching to receive royal honours from Brunei Sultan

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Madam Ho Ching, will receive royal honours from the Sultan of Brunei during an investiture ceremony in Brunei Darussalam on Thursday (July 14).

PM Lee, who is on a working visit to Brunei from July 14 to 16, and Madam Ho will attend the awards presentation ceremony at the Istana Nurul Iman, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday.

PM Lee will receive The Most Esteemed Family Order while Madam Ho will receive The Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa - First Class from the Sultan.

The Prime Minister will also be attending the 76th birthday celebrations of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The PMO said Dr Maliki Osman, who is Minister in the PMO and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, officials from the PMO, as well as from the ministries of Communications and Information, and Foreign Affairs will be accompanying PM Lee and Madam Ho on the trip.

During his visit, PM Lee will have an audience with the Sultan and meet various Brunei ministers. He will also attend the royal banquet and visit the Singapore Armed Forces' training facilities in Temburong.