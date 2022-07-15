PM Lee attends Brunei Sultan's 76th birthday celebrations, investiture ceremony

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Madam Ho Ching, attended the 76th birthday celebrations of Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Friday (July 15).

PM Lee and Madam Ho also graced an investiture ceremony that saw Sultan Bolkiah confer state decorations on 23 individuals at the Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Posting on social media, PM Lee said he was honoured to attend the ceremony, and that it was good meeting Sultan Bolkiah again.

PM Lee also met the Sultan's brothers, Prince Mohamed Bolkiah, Prince Sufri Bolkiah and Prince Jefri Bolkiah.

"Wishing His Majesty a very happy 76th birthday!" said PM Lee.

Celebrations commenced in the morning with a traditional grand parade in the heart of the Bruneian capital, followed by the investiture ceremony at which Sultan Bolkiah decreed that Brunei will power forward with recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and economic development.

Brunei's efforts to diversify its economy has begun to show results, with its non-oil and gas sector having grown at an average rate of 4 per cent a year over the past five years, the monarch added.

PM Lee and Madam Ho will receive royal honours from Sultan Bolkiah on Saturday (July 16) in an awards presentation ceremony at the Istana Nurul Iman.

PM Lee will receive The Most Esteemed Family Order, while Madam Ho will receive The Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa - First Class, from the Brunei Sultan, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

PM Lee will also have an audience with Sultan Bolkiah and meet various Bruneian ministers during his three-day visit to Brunei that concludes on Saturday, said the PMO.

He will also attend a royal banquet and visit the Singapore Armed Forces' training facilities in Temburong.