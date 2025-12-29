Straitstimes.com header logo

PM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget speech on Feb 12

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arriving at Parliament House for the 2025 Budget on Feb 18.

In his Budget statement on Feb 12, PM Lawrence Wong is expected to address concerns such as job security and cost of living.

Rhea Yasmine

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget 2026 speech in Parliament on Feb 12.

There will be live television and radio coverage of the statement, with a link to a live webcast of the delivery available on the

Singapore Budget website

.

The Straits Times will provide live coverage of the event. Key announcements from the Budget statement will be posted on the Ministry of Finance’s social media platforms.

The complete Budget statement will be available on the Singapore Budget website after it has been delivered, said the Finance Ministry on Dec 29.

PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, is expected to address concerns such as job security and cost of living.

He said on Sept 19 that government spending will increase as a share of Singapore’s gross domestic product to meet rising needs, but that the Government

will maintain a balanced Budget

“over the medium term”.

Public consultations by the Finance Ministry and various agencies, such as government feedback unit Reach and the People’s Association (PA), are ongoing and will last until Jan 12.

People can

submit their views on the Budget

through feedback channels at:

Those interested to share their views in person can do so at a public engagement session on Jan 21 at Geneo, near the Kent Ridge MRT station, between 11.30am and 2.30pm.

Rhea Yasmine is a journalist at The Straits Times. She covers local and international issues, with an interest in South-east Asia.

