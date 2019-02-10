Pireas-Polaris collision occurred as Greek vessel was leaving area; allowed to continue to Malaysia as accident not 'very serious': MPA

SINGAPORE - The Greek carrier Pireas was making a manoeuvre to leave Singapore's port limits off Tuas when it collided with Malaysian government vessel Polaris, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Sunday afternoon (Feb 10).

It added that Pireas was allowed to carry on to its next port of call at Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia, as the accident on Saturday was "not considered a very serious marine casualty incident under the International Maritime Organization Marine Casualty Investigation Code".

The MPA said Pireas had been refuelling at Singapore's eastern bunkering anchorage, which lies south of Bedok.

After doing so, it informed MPA that it was headed for Tanjung Pelepas in Johor.

At 1.55pm, Pireas entered Singapore's port limits off Tuas.

"It then slowed down, changed direction and collided with Polaris," MPA said. The accident happened at around 2.30pm.

"Upon establishing contact with Pireas, MPA's Port Operations Control Centre instructed Pireas to stay clear of the area," MPA said.

"At this point, Pireas reported that prior to contacting (the control centre), it had collided with Polaris and there was no damage to its vessel."

As the accident occurred in Singapore's territorial waters, MPA launched investigations immediately, it said.

It has sent official notifications to the Marine Department Malaysia and Greece's Hellenic Bureau for Marine Casualties Investigation.

It is also gathering and reviewing information - such as vessel records and video footage of the collision - and has requested a formal incident report from both vessels.

MPA has also contacted the Greek vessel's agent in Singapore to assist with investigations.

"We advise the shipping community to ensure that vessels operating within Singapore Port Limits comply with the applicable regulations, including reporting their movements and to anchor only within designated anchorages," it said.

Polaris was anchored when the incident occurred.